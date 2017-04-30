Cinematografia.cl presenta: Plan 9 from Outer Space (1959)

“Plan 9 from Outer Space” (originally titled “Grave Robbers from Outer Space”) is a 1959 American science fiction film written and directed by Edward D. Wood, Jr. The film features Gregory Walcott, Mona McKinnon, Tor Johnson and Maila “Vampira” Nurmi. The film bills Bela Lugosi posthumously as a star, although silent footage of the actor had been shot by Wood for other, unfinished projects just before Lugosi’s death in 1956.

The plot of the film involves extraterrestrial beings who are seeking to stop humans from creating a doomsday weapon that would destroy the universe. In the course of doing so, the aliens implement “Plan 9”, a scheme to resurrect Earth’s dead as what modern audiences would consider zombies (called “ghouls” in the film itself) to get the planet’s attention, causing chaos. For years the film played on television in relative obscurity, until 1980, when authors Michael Medved and Harry Medved dubbed “Plan 9 from Outer Space” the “worst movie ever made”. Wood was posthumously awarded the Medveds’ “Golden Turkey Award” as the worst director ever.

In 1994 Tim Burton directed “Ed Wood”, which includes some material about the trials and tribulations of making Plan 9. In the television series “The X-Files”, Fox Mulder watches “Plan 9” whenever he needs to focus on a difficult problem, claiming that the film is so incredibly bad that it shuts down the logic centers of his brain, allowing him to make intuitive leaps of logic. He has seen the movie 42 times. In the 1996 edition of Cult Flicks and Trash Pics, the authors state that, “The film has become so famous for its own badness that it’s now beyond criticism.”

Directed by Ed Wood, produced by J. Edward Reynolds and Ed Wood, written by Ed Wood, narrated by Criswell, starring Gregory Walcott, Mona McKinnon, Tom Keene, Tor Johnson, Dudley Manlove, Joanna Lee, John Breckinridge, Vampira and Bela Lugosi.

