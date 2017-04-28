Cinematografia.cl presenta: Scream in the Night (1935)

A colonial police detective in an Eastern seaport seeks a stolen gem, and infiltrates the underworld by posing as a look-alike wharfside bar owner.

Directed by Fred C. Newmeyer, produced by Ray Kirkwood, written by Norman Springer, starring Lon Chaney Jr. as Detective Jack Wilson / Butch Curtain, Sheila Terry as Edith Bentley, Zarah Tazil as Mora, Philip Ahn as Wu Ting, John Ince as Joe Bentley, Manuel López as Johnny Fly, Richard Cramer as Inspector Green, Merrill McCormick as Jalla (the Money-Lender) and John Lester Johnson as John, the Bartender.

