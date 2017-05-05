Cinematografia.cl presenta: Money Madness (1948)

Steve Clark (Hugh Beaumont) is on a Los Angeles-bound bus and gets off in a small town on the way. He first hides a large amount of cash he had been carrying in his suitcase. Then he gets a job, which leads him to a chance encounter with Julie Saunders (Frances Rafferty), a local woman in her 20s. Julie lives with an elderly, bitter aunt who makes her life miserable. Clark, with his charm and original outlook on life, instantly becomes a ray of sunlight for her, and they quickly marry. However, Clark soon admits to her that the marriage is part of a plan he has crafted. This plan will help him launder a large amount of ill-gotten cash—but it also involves murder and will make Julie an accessory to it, against her will.

—

Directed by Sam Newfield, produced by Sigmund Neufeld, written by Al Martin, starring Hugh Beaumont as Steve Clark, Frances Rafferty as Julie, Harlan Warde as Donald, Cecil Weston as Cora, Ida Moore as Mrs. Ferguson, Danny Morton as Rogers, Joel Friedkin as Mr. Wagner, Lane Chandler as Policeman.

—

