Día del Atentado (Trailer)

Estreno: 20 de abril

SINOPSIS
Película sobre el atentado terrorista de la maratón de Boston de 2013, en el que murieron 3 personas y otras 260 resultaron heridas, y sobre la investigación para detener a los autores.
FICHA TÉCNICA

TÍTULO ORIGINAL: Patriot’s Day

DIRECTOR: Peter Berg

PAÍS: Estados Unidos

AÑO: 2016

GÉNERO: Drama

PROTAGONISTAS: Mark Wahlberg, John Goodman, Kevin Bacon, J.K. Simmons, Michelle Monaghan,Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Wolff, Melissa Benoist, Michael Beach, Khandi Alexander,Erica McDermott, Lana Condor, Dean Neistat, Vincent Curatola, John Enos III

DISTRIBUIDORA: BF Distribution – Cineplex



