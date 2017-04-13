Trailers
Día del Atentado (Trailer)
Estreno: 20 de abril
SINOPSIS
Película sobre el atentado terrorista de la maratón de Boston de 2013, en el que murieron 3 personas y otras 260 resultaron heridas, y sobre la investigación para detener a los autores.
FICHA TÉCNICA
TÍTULO ORIGINAL: Patriot’s Day
DIRECTOR: Peter Berg
PAÍS: Estados Unidos
AÑO: 2016
GÉNERO: Drama
PROTAGONISTAS: Mark Wahlberg, John Goodman, Kevin Bacon, J.K. Simmons, Michelle Monaghan,Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Wolff, Melissa Benoist, Michael Beach, Khandi Alexander,Erica McDermott, Lana Condor, Dean Neistat, Vincent Curatola, John Enos III
